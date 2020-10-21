Public Safety Log (Oct. 21)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Motor home issues — At 9:46 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 6000 block of NE Old Salem road reported that a motor home was broken into and two small televisions, bed and a tool box were stolen.
Stolen firearm — At 1:58 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Jefferson Scio Drive reported that a Glock 45 ACP handgun valued at $850 had been taken from his vehicle.
Broken ankle — At 2:31 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of a hunter with a broken ankle in the 62000 block of Highway 20, near Sisters. Deputies located hunter near Highway 22 and applied splint. Hunter’s wife drove him to a hospital.
Stolen vehicle — About 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Santana, 43, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 300 block of West 1st St., Halsey. A dog was used to track Santana, who was found asleep in a farm field. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Bank accounts — At 2:31 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1800 block of Grape Loop reported that someone has opened checking accounts in his name, but no money has been withdrawn.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — At 8:28 p.m. Sunday, 51-year-old Albany resident John Jurgens was pulled over on Independence Highway near Milepost 1 and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failing to obey a traffic control device and not signaling a turn.
ATV hit and run — About 4:16 p.m. Sunday, a hit-and-run was reported at 31866 Fern Road in Philomath. Twenty-one-year-old Philomath resident Taylor Adams told a deputy he was driving his ATV home when he decided to perform a wheelie and crashed into a chain-link fence post. Adams was charged with failure to perform duties as a driver after causing property damage.
DUII crash — About 11:11 p.m. on Oct. 14, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sulphur Springs Road near Milepost 2 and found 28-year-old Tyler Jones had swerved to avoid a deer and rolled his car over with a passenger inside. Jones has a blood alcohol content of .11% and was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.
Theft — About 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 14, deputies responded to a report of a man trying to break into a broken down vehicle on the side of Highway 20 near Circle Boulevard. 40-year-old Lebanon resident Nicolaus Cotter was arrested for theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
