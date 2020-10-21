Public Safety Log (Oct. 21)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Motor home issues — At 9:46 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 6000 block of NE Old Salem road reported that a motor home was broken into and two small televisions, bed and a tool box were stolen.

Stolen firearm — At 1:58 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Jefferson Scio Drive reported that a Glock 45 ACP handgun valued at $850 had been taken from his vehicle.

Broken ankle — At 2:31 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of a hunter with a broken ankle in the 62000 block of Highway 20, near Sisters. Deputies located hunter near Highway 22 and applied splint. Hunter’s wife drove him to a hospital.

Stolen vehicle — About 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Santana, 43, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 300 block of West 1st St., Halsey. A dog was used to track Santana, who was found asleep in a farm field. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Bank accounts — At 2:31 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1800 block of Grape Loop reported that someone has opened checking accounts in his name, but no money has been withdrawn.