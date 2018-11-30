LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Harassment — 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block Jackson St. A caller reported that a woman was harassing her and her daughter, and had put a knife to the daughter's throat. The caller said she had video of the alleged incident.
Vendor complaint — 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A woman reported that the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival had failed to pay her $3,685 for services provided at the August event.
Defective equipment — 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Maple Street, Lebanon. A man was cited for driving a vehicle with a defective exhaust, as well as for tampering with a federally mandated diesel exhaust system and having a suspended driver’s license. The man had just visited the Lebanon Justice Court to check on previous citations and had arrived at the court with a suspended license. He then left with that license.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Firearm stolen — 11:51 a.m. Sunday, 800 block Oak Terrace. A caller reported the theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle. Value: $380.
Stolen meat — 1:22 p.m. Sunday, Sweet Home Gleaners. A caller reported the theft of 112 pounds of meat from the organization’s freezers. Value: $112.
Stolen phone — 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block Sunset Lane. A caller reported the theft of a cellphone, valued at $200.