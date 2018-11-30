Try 1 month for 99¢
police tape

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Harassment — 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block Jackson St. A caller reported that a woman was harassing her and her daughter, and had put a knife to the daughter's throat. The caller said she had video of the alleged incident.

Vendor complaint — 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A woman reported that the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival had failed to pay her $3,685 for services provided at the August event.

Defective equipment — 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Maple Street, Lebanon. A man was cited for driving a vehicle with a defective exhaust, as well as for tampering with a federally mandated diesel exhaust system and having a suspended driver’s license. The man had just visited the Lebanon Justice Court to check on previous citations and had arrived at the court with a suspended license. He then left with that license.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Firearm stolen — 11:51 a.m. Sunday, 800 block Oak Terrace. A caller reported the theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle. Value: $380.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stolen meat — 1:22 p.m. Sunday, Sweet Home Gleaners. A caller reported the theft of 112 pounds of meat from the organization’s freezers. Value: $112.

Stolen phone — 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block Sunset Lane. A caller reported the theft of a cellphone, valued at $200.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
0

Reporter