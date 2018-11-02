BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Tampico Road and Andrews Lane, Corvallis. A deputy responding to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash arrested Justin Anthony Ryning, 34, of Corvallis for a charge of DUII. Ryning reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent.
DUII – 9:26 p.m. Oct. 27, Grange Hall Road at milepost 1, Philomath. A deputy arrested Caleb Michael Fennell, 41, of Dallas, for charges of DUII and failure to perform the duties of a driver after Fennell reportedly left his car in a ditch after a crash.
DUII — 11:10 p.m. Oct. 27, Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Technology Loop. A deputy arrested Harrison Keith Hagan, 20, of Corvallis, for a charge of DUII. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.04 percent but refused to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert.
DUII — 11:15 p.m. Oct. 27, 180 N.W. Fifth Street, Corvallis. A deputy arrested Tyler Jay Ekre, 19, of Albany for charges of DUII, second degree criminal trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol after a traffic stop. Ekre reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent.
Door bashed in — 11:35 a.m. Monday, 500 block Northwest Lewisburg Avenue. A man reported someone kicked in his front door. A responding deputy located a man walking nearby matching the description the resident had provided and arrested him. Joshua Blackburn, 34, no address listed, was charged with first degree burglary and second degree criminal trespassing.
Rollover crash — 9 a.m. Tuesday, Highway 99W near Alpine Cut Off. A log truck rolled over and blocked the road. An investigating deputy concluded an equipment failure had caused the trailer to overturn.
Burglary — 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, 6000 block of Bellfountain Road. A man reported someone had stolen around $600 in tools from his residence.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen van — 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, 29000 block Santiam Highway. Someone at Jones Well Drilling reported the theft of a white 2001 Chevy Astro van, which features Jones Well Drilling graphics on its body panels and a generator on its back side.
Abandoned SUV — 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jordan Road, Scio. A caller reported an abandoned Ford Explorer SUV in the Upper Neal Creek area. A deputy discovered that the vehicle was blocked in by about 25 dump-truck loads of rock that would take one to two years to use up. The vehicle will remain there until then.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block Long Street. A caller reported that his vehicle, which had been stolen, was recovered in Portland. Inside were articles that did not belong to him.
Broken window — 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, near 49th Avenue and Main Street. A caller reported that someone used a rock to shatter a vehicle's window. Upon checking it, an officer found no indication that a rock had been used.