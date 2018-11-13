LEBANON POLICE
Fraud — About 10 a.m. Nov. 6, Jacob Noel Yonker of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $1,000), first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — About 9 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of Shady Oak Lane reported a burglary. Taken were an Apple iPhone 8, two iPhone 4s and an iPad.
Cougar sighted — About 10:12 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 200 block of Spaulding in Brownsville reported seeing a cougar and a neighbor reported seeing an injured deer. Information passed on to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Missing jewelry — About 6:22 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 29000 block of Harvest Drive reported that sometime in the past two weeks, someone took two gold rings and two gold necklaces.