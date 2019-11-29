CORVALLIS POLICE Counterfeit money — 9:04 p.m. Monday, 1325 NW Ninth St. An officer was dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store for a report that a woman had passed a fake $100 bill. Audrey Lynne Tyler, 34, no address listed, was arrested on charges of first-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. In addition, Tyler was cited on outstanding warrants for contempt of court and probation violation. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Ralph Eugene Herring Jr., 61, of Albany, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred at Crabtree Automotive on Nov. 12, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. Identity theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Megan Marie Moeller of Corvallis was charged with two counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in 2017 when Moeller was known as Megan Perry and when she was a licensed attorney with an Albany office. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Moeller was given a conditional release and her next court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6. LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — 9 a.m. Tuesday, 38000 block West Scio Road, Scio. A caller reported that someone had used his wife’s debit card to make purchases from an Ohio shoe company.
Elusive livestock — 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block Crowfoot Road, Lebanon. A deputy responded to a call and failed to find a pig and goat that were supposedly on the loose.
No shots fired — 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block Azalea Drive, Harrisburg. A caller reported hearing gunshots. The noise was determined to be fireworks. Public assist — 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Gordon Road, Foster. A deputy patrolling timberland in the Foster area came across a small truck that had slid off Gordon Road due to snowy conditions. The truck was occupied by a small family. Using a tow trap, the deputy pulled the truck back onto the road.
LIECHTY, ADAM SCOT Age: 26 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR75226 CLIN $200,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR75226/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR75226/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR75226/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR75226/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SEXUAL PENETRATION 1 W/ OBJECT 19CR75226/6 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TORRES-ASCENCIO, JESUS Age: 32 Date Lodged: 11/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER 09071335 12/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER 09071335 12/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 08112330 12/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced ELUDE VEHICLE 08112330 4/24/2020 CLIN DWS MIS 10101804 12/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR68829 12/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced
ALDRIDGE, RICHARD LEROY Age: 55 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 6267777 PP
CURRIE, JESSICA MECHELLE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 11/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20720221 12/9/2019 PP
DAVIS, KYLE LEE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 11/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 15CR15024 11/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced
FITZSIMMONS, BRYAN RAY Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR45201 11/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR35648 11/22/2019 CLIN Sentenced
FRIES, HEATHER JUNE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 11/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21895724 PP NO BAIL
GREENE, CHAD AARON Age: 35 Date Lodged: 11/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 15904715 PP
HOUSE, GARY LEO Age: 28 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 15CR37547 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 22511 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 15CR37547/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
JIMENEZ, MACAYLA MARIE Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 16-C-02918L JCLB Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 161185 MCSH Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 36525 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67629 AMC NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 36698 LMC Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19765324 PP NO BAIL
LAWRENCE, NATHANIEL D Age: 33 Date Lodged: 11/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR22483 CLAN $80,000
LEHMAN, LEAH WRAE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 11/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - OTHER 67405 11/26/2019 AMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR23499 11/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 36216 LMC Conditional
LOCKHART, HOWARD BRUCE Age: 68 Date Lodged: 11/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR74933 CLIN $30,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR74933 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LOPER, JESSICA ERIN Age: 34 Date Lodged: 11/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ARSON 1 19CR76027 CLIN $100,000 Pending
MCKINNON, SHANNAH LEE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 11/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68152 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR62814 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68152/2 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR62814/2 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
MENTZER, JOSHUA LEE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 11/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12250997 PP NO BAIL
MORROW, SCOTT MICHAEL Age: 46 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 8732091 PP
NANOSKI, DYLLAN JACOB Age: 18 Date Lodged: 5/30/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19-02156 CLIN $30,000 Pending ASSAULT 2 18JU07856 CLIN NO BAIL
NICHOLSON, MARK CHRISTOPHER Age: 57 Date Lodged: 11/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR64421 11/25/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR64421 11/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
OLSON, CHARLES MARTIN Age: 57 Date Lodged: 11/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ANIMAL NEGLECT 2 CLAC/19CR67259 CCLA $10,000
OWENS, ALAN ERIC Age: 48 Date Lodged: 11/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR33464 11/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced
RAMIREZ, ANGEL RUBIO Age: 24 Date Lodged: 11/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20226435 PP NO BAIL UUV 22463 CLIN ELUDE FOOT 22462 CLIN
RICHARDS, KYLE ALEXANDER Age: 26 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22128405 PP NO BAIL
ROWELL, SOSSITY LEAH Age: 42 Date Lodged: 11/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21264065 11/29/2019 PP
SPARKS, TRACY TROY Age: 58 Date Lodged: 11/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 19CR61751 12/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
STAHL, STEVEN ALLEN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR65926 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR65926 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
STAUFFER, MARK ANTHONY Age: 51 Date Lodged: 11/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64786 CLIN $2,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 7370286 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61966 CLIN $4,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61966/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SYPHERD, CRYSTOL MORGAN Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT 19-09524 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68106 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR34860 CLIN $5,000 Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER 19CR76298/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR55159 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) PARAPHERNALIA 19-09524 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68107 AMC Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR76298 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 19-09524 CLIN CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 19CR76298/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR34860 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR34860/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR34860/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR71750 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR34860/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TEAGUE, TRAVIS BRADLEY Age: 28 Date Lodged: 11/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR32247 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR32247 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
TOERING, JERRIMIAH JOSEPTH Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 25769 CLIN THEFT 3 - OTHER 10531 CLIN CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON 25769 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 25770 CLIN CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 25769 CLIN FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 10531 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37896 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63633 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63633 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63633 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR63633 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37896 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12409793 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 25771 LMC
VALENCIA, ERIC JAMES Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19M000158BR BRO Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15819693 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19C02830L JCLB Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR11550 CLIN $5,000 Pending
WALKER, MICHAEL ALAN Age: 56 Date Lodged: 11/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR31480 11/26/2019 PP
WARE, NICHOLAS STEVEN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 11/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/1/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 12/1/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR30632 CLIN
