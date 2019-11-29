{{featured_button_text}}
LC courthouse

CORVALLIS POLICE

Counterfeit money — 9:04 p.m. Monday, 1325 NW Ninth St. An officer was dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store for a report that a woman had passed a fake $100 bill. Audrey Lynne Tyler, 34, no address listed, was arrested on charges of first-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. In addition, Tyler was cited on outstanding warrants for contempt of court and probation violation.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Ralph Eugene Herring Jr., 61, of Albany, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred at Crabtree Automotive on Nov. 12, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.

Identity theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Megan Marie Moeller of Corvallis was charged with two counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in 2017 when Moeller was known as Megan Perry and when she was a licensed attorney with an Albany office. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Moeller was given a conditional release and her next court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Fraud — 9 a.m. Tuesday, 38000 block West Scio Road, Scio. A caller reported that someone had used his wife’s debit card to make purchases from an Ohio shoe company.

Elusive livestock — 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block Crowfoot Road, Lebanon. A deputy responded to a call and failed to find a pig and goat that were supposedly on the loose.

No shots fired — 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block Azalea Drive, Harrisburg. A caller reported hearing gunshots. The noise was determined to be fireworks.

Public assist — 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Gordon Road, Foster. A deputy patrolling timberland in the Foster area came across a small truck that had slid off Gordon Road due to snowy conditions. The truck was occupied by a small family. Using a tow trap, the deputy pulled the truck back onto the road.

