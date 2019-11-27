BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Car prowl — 1:38 p.m. Nov. 18, 25200 block Webster Avenue, Monroe. A woman reported someone entered her car overnight and stole her wallet, which contained $150 in cash, ID cards, checks, her son’s Social Security card and various personal items. The car had been left unlocked.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Identity theft — 4:26 p.m. Friday, 4200 block Northwest Duniway Drive. A woman reported she had given her Social Security number and date of birth to a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer who said he needed the information to confirm there was no warrant for her arrest. He hung up when she gave him the information, and she realized she had been scammed. The originating phone number was a computer-generated number known to be used in scams.
Domestic violence — 11:47 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block Northwest Fillmore Avenue. An officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and arrested Eric Hillard Lee, 48, on charges of fourth-degree domestic assault, strangulation, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Stray bullet — 8:18 p.m. Monday, 1730 NW Ninth St. An officer was dispatched to the Comfort Suites Hotel for a report of a gunshot. A 41-year-old guest had pulled the trigger of a 9mm handgun, thinking it was empty, and fired a shot that went through a mirror and a dividing wall into the next room. The other room was unoccupied, and no one was injured. The man was issued a citation for discharging a firearm within the city limits.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — 11:25 a.m. Monday, 3700 block Spicer Drive, Albany. A caller reported that someone had withdrawn $377 from a bank account without permission.
Trailer damage — 3 p.m. Monday, 37000 block Crabtree Drive, Scio. A caller reported that someone had tried to enter two trailers sometime in the last two days, causing damage to the doors. It did not appear that the trailers were actually entered.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Skipping school — 8:34 a.m. Monday, 1800 block 19th Avenue. A caller reported seeing a male climb over a neighbor’s fence and enter the shop on the property. A police officer responded and discovered that the homeowner’s son was skipping school. The youth was counseled.
Counterfeit money — 9 a.m. Monday, 1600 block Long Street. A caller reported receiving counterfeit money but didn't remember when it had been passed in the shop.