CORVALLIS POLICE
No place to live — 9:01 a.m. Monday, 300 block Southwest Madison Avenue. An officer responded to a complaint of a tent blocking the sidewalk. The officer found two people inside the tent, smoking cigarettes, and explained that they couldn’t block the sidewalk. One of the occupants, Donald Lee Resue, 25, said he would continue camping on the sidewalk until he was given adequate shelter, but he agreed to move the tent. The officer returned at 9:33 following a second complaint and found the tent disassembled but still partially blocking the sidewalk and a parking space. Resue and Kristina Haff, no age available, were cited for impeding traffic.
Shopping spree — 3:52 p.m. Monday, WinCo, 2335 NW Kings Blvd. An officer was sent to the store for a shoplifting complaint. An employee reported that two unidentified women in their 50s had piled a shopping cart full of groceries and left the store without paying. The stolen items were valued at around $300.
Citizen’s arrest — 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block Northwest Highland Drive. An officer was dispatched to a residence for a report that a car prowler had been detained by residents. The officer found a man sitting behind a vehicle with three people standing beside him. Two of the people said they had found the man sitting in the driver’s seat of their Dodge Journey, pulled him out and detained him while waiting for the police. Billy Wayne Gill, 45, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 11:52 a.m. Monday, 4000 block Northeast Woods Road, Millersburg. A caller reported a home break-in. A coffee maker, coffee table and a lamp were taken.
Overloaded — About 2:11 p.m. Monday, a commercial log truck was weighed at the Gates scale and found to be 24,200 pounds overweight based on 80,000 allowable pounds. The truck's company was cited.
Stolen vehicle — 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, 26000 block Powerline Road, Halsey. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Smith Seed's warehouse. The white 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup had a yard of gravel in its bed.