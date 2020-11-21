 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Log (Nov. 21)

Public Safety Log (Nov. 21)

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
111820-adh-nws-Plane Lyons Mill City Drive-my

A plane sits in a field along Lyons Mill City Drive after being forced to land due to mechanical issues. There were no injuries. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft — About 10:37 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 6600 block of Columbus Street Southeast, Albany, reported $418 worth of items stolen from residence.

Vehicle break-in — About 11:36 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 23000 block of Peoria Road, Harrisburg, reported more than $1,300 had been charged to their credit card.

Downed plane — About 12:52 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 46000 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive reported his plane had mechanical problems and he landed safely in a farm field. There were no injuries. Plane owner made arrangements with property owner.

Fraud — About 1:35 p.m. a caller in the 38000 block of Gilkey Road, Scio, reported she found two transactions on her PayPal account that she had not made. One was for $1,980 and the other was for $499.99.

Fallen tree — About 5:40 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 28000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Sweet Home, reported that a tree about 3 feet in diameter had fallen over the road near Berlin Road.

1
1
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)
Local

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)

  • Updated

In this edition of the "cops logs," we have off-roaders (and a deputy) rescuing a snowbound family on Quartzville Road, an arson charge from a case in Albany and more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News