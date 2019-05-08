LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing motorcycle — 8:13 a.m. Monday, 23000 block Peoria Road, Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of a Kawasaki motorcycle (value: $4,500) between 10 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
Abandoned boat — 3:59 p.m. Monday, 34000 block Tennessee Road, Lebanon. A caller reported finding an abandoned boat on the riverbank.
Broken window — 4:30 p.m. Monday, 39000 block Ridge Drive. A caller reported a broken rear window on a truck parked in front of a home. Loss value: $1,900.
Abandoned safe — 5:04 p.m. Monday, 38000 block Griggs Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported finding a small safe in a creek.
Sparking blazes — 5:41 p.m. Monday, 32000 block Diamond Hill, near Coburg. A deputy responded to reports of a vehicle dragging something that was causing sparks and igniting grass fires in ditches. A deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out several fires until Harrisburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the area. The suspect vehicle was not located.
Bad attitude — 9 p.m. Monday, 3600 block Spicer Road. A juvenile was taken into custody for harassment after reportedly striking his mother in the face.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault — From Friday morning. Michael Anthony Weaver, 30, of Mill City, was charged with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Thomas McHill. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 22 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. According to Albany Police Department logs, the assault occurred at a downtown bar and Weaver reportedly tussled with security at the establishment, as well.