ALBANY POLICE
Attempted burglary — About noon Tuesday, 1400 block Seventh Ave. A caller reported a break-in attempt at the Linn-Benton Housing Authority. The attempt did not appear to be successful.
Reckless endangering — 1 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block Fifth Ave. Vincent Wells, 39, was charged with reckless endangering after allegedly firing an Airsoft rifle at a man serving him an eviction notice. The pellet missed the man, but did strike a nearby car.
Illegal marijuana — Brian Jesse Dubbs, 26, turned himself in Tuesday at the Albany Police Department on a warrant for felony manufacture of marijuana.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing gates — 8 a.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Middle Ridge Road, Brownsville. A caller reported the 2018 theft of several metal panel gates from a property. The caller lives out of state and recently returned to Linn County.
Missing gas — 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 33000 block Peoria Road. A caller reported that 100 to 120 gallons of fuel had been taken from USDA property.
Overloaded truck — 11 a.m. Wednesday, 34000 block Linn West Drive, Shedd. A deputy reported that 100,000-pound dump truck on a road with an 80,000-pound weight limit.
MIP marijuana — 1:11 p.m. Wednesday. Four juveniles were cited for MIP marijuana at Lacomb School. Their parents were contacted, evidence was collected and the Juvenile Department was notified.
Cougar sighting — 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, 37000 block Gilkey Road, Scio. A caller reported a cougar walking in a nearby pasture.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Escape — 3:58 p.m. May 2, NW Ninth Street and Spruce Avenue. A deputy reportedly saw Casey Charles Lanphear, 31, of Corvallis on a bike in the Bi Mart parking lot and recognized him as having two outstanding warrants. Lanphear reportedly ignored the deputy, but the deputy later found him in the mobile home park at 2655 NW Highland Drive. The deputy took Lanphear into custody after a short physical alternation. Lanphear was arrested on the warrants, counts of resisting arrest, third-degree escape and first-degree trespassing.
DUII – 9:55 p.m. May 2, SW Philomath Boulevard and Country Club Drive. A deputy responded to a call from the Philomath Police Department asking for assistance and stopped Luke Forest Johnson, 40, of Halsey and arrested him for charges of DUII, reckless driving and attempting to elude by fleeing in a vehicle.
DUII – 7:20 p.m. Saturday, 17000 block Highway 34. A deputy responding to a report of a trespassing and assault arrested Dillon William Tuyls, 27, of Alsea, for charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespassing.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Criminal mischief — James David Neal Jr., 26, of Albany, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief. According to court paperwork, Neal broke open his cell door at the Linn County Jail, causing $1,400 in damage. Neal also was arraigned on two probation violation cases.
Heroin dealing — Joshua David Taylor Jr., 21, of Albany, was arraigned on an indictment on charges of delivery and possession of heroin and three counts of felony first-degree failure to appear. The heroin charges allegedly occurred on July 4. The failure to appears allegedly occurred in November, January and March.
Meth dealing — Vincent Sears Wells, 39, of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree disorderly conduct. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday. In a second case, Wells was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 19. In a third case, from October, Wells was charged with second-degree criminal mischief. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in all three cases.
Vehicle theft — Carrie Lynn Whitten, 37, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the vehicle was a 2004 Mazda. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.