LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing money — 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, 45000 block Lyons Mill City Drive, Mill City. A caller reported that he had three guests at different times on Tuesday and someone may have have taken $630 he had in the kitchen area for his rent.
Generator stolen — 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, 32000 block Denny School Road, Lebanon. A caller reported a Dewalt generator (value: $1,200) missing from a shop on the property.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Oops! — 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was high-centered on a fire hydrant in the 800 block of 14th Avenue.