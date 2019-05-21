LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen tools — About 10:19 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 37000 block of Crabtree Drive reported a shop building was entered overnight and more than $2,500 worth of tools and a four-wheeler were taken.
Missing mail — About 10:34 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of First Creek Drive reported mail was taken from her back porch.
Arrested — About 4 p.m. Sunday, Richard Ogbin, 59, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday in the 38700 block of Palmyre Drive in Lebanon.
Damaged mailboxes — About 7:49 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of Northeast Third Avenue, Scio, reported that an unknown vehicle struck three mailboxes.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Broken vehicle window — About 10:22 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 4000 block of Long Street reported someone broke out a window on her vehicle.
Broken house window — About 11:10 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 700 block of 12th Avenue reported someone had broken a window on the front of her residence.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Domestic violence – James Jeffrey McDaniel, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the victim was a female, according to the charging document. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft – Jacqueline Victoria Martinez, 30, of Albany, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2018. In a separate case, Martinez was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault. Those crimes allegedly took place on Sunday. The Albany Police Department investigated both cases.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Truck crash — Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to Highway 34 near Hayden Road in Alsea, where a 1998 Kenworth log truck had crashed into a ditch. Driver Robert Alen Phinney, 65, of Siletz was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with non-life-threatening injuries. Phinney said the steering wheel locked up and he was unable to maintain control of the truck.