{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police tape

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing jewelry — 10 a.m. Wednesday, 30000 block Sodaville Mountain Home Road, near Lebanon. A caller reported that a jewelry box was missing from her home.

Stolen vehicle — At noon Wednesday, Zachary Hooks, 21, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and trespassing.

Missing backpack — 3 p.m. Wednesday, 33000 Highway 34, Albany. A caller at the A&W Restaurant reported that someone took a backpack containing a $600 laptop computer and school books from her Dodge Neon.

Truck stolen — At 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that his Ford F150 Supercrew pickup, plus a debit and Social Security card, were taken from his residence. A female guest he met on the Internet also disappeared at around the same time.

Shoo bear — 9 p.m. Wednesday, 40000 block North McCully Mountain Road, Lyons. A caller reported scaring a bear from his property.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Unlawful entry — 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block 13th Ave. A caller reported that someone entered her vehicle and took about $200 worth of items.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Attempted assault plea  From Wednesday morning. Michael Anthony Weaver of Mill City pleaded no contest to attempt to commit second-degree assault. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14. Weaver was initially charged with second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 22 at a bar and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Sex crimes indictment  From Wednesday morning. Frederick Michael Koontz of Sublimity was arraigned on an indictment with three counts of first-degree rape, one charge of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2018, according to the indictment, which adds that the victim was incapable of consent due to physical helplessness. A final resolution conference in the case is scheduled for July 3.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0