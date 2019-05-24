LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing jewelry — 10 a.m. Wednesday, 30000 block Sodaville Mountain Home Road, near Lebanon. A caller reported that a jewelry box was missing from her home.
Stolen vehicle — At noon Wednesday, Zachary Hooks, 21, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and trespassing.
Missing backpack — 3 p.m. Wednesday, 33000 Highway 34, Albany. A caller at the A&W Restaurant reported that someone took a backpack containing a $600 laptop computer and school books from her Dodge Neon.
Truck stolen — At 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that his Ford F150 Supercrew pickup, plus a debit and Social Security card, were taken from his residence. A female guest he met on the Internet also disappeared at around the same time.
Shoo bear — 9 p.m. Wednesday, 40000 block North McCully Mountain Road, Lyons. A caller reported scaring a bear from his property.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Unlawful entry — 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block 13th Ave. A caller reported that someone entered her vehicle and took about $200 worth of items.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Attempted assault plea — From Wednesday morning. Michael Anthony Weaver of Mill City pleaded no contest to attempt to commit second-degree assault. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14. Weaver was initially charged with second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 22 at a bar and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Sex crimes indictment — From Wednesday morning. Frederick Michael Koontz of Sublimity was arraigned on an indictment with three counts of first-degree rape, one charge of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2018, according to the indictment, which adds that the victim was incapable of consent due to physical helplessness. A final resolution conference in the case is scheduled for July 3.