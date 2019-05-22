CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen car — 8:30 a.m. Friday, 900 block SE Centerpointe Drive. A woman reported that her 1997 tan and silver Honda Accord sedan, Oregon license number CA35009, was stolen overnight from her residence.
Stun gun attack — 1:04 p.m. Friday, NW Ninth St. and Tyler Ave. Officers were dispatched to the vicinity, where a man was reportedly chasing people with a stun gun. The suspect, identified as Jeffery Cecil Watson, 46, allegedly struck a man multiple times in the arm and at least once in the head with an activated stun gun, injuring him. Watson was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault and illegal use of a stun gun.
Unattended children — 11:49 a.m. Saturday, 2305 NW Kings Blvd. An officer went to the Starbucks café to investigate reports of two unattended children. The children, ages 2 and 4, were determined to have wandered away from their home while their parents were resting. The parents said they went to check on the children, who had been playing in their rooms, and found them missing. No citations were issued.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Truck, tools taken — 7 a.m. Monday, no address listed. An officer responded to a report of a stolen 2017 Ford F-450 truck with a 10-foot utility box. The trailer was full of construction equipment. Numerous tools were also taken from a shop. The total loss was estimated at more than $100,000.
Solar panels — 3:27 p.m. Monday, 32000 block Bellinger Scale Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of solar panels from a motorized gate. Loss: $200.
Missing wheel — 5:56 p.m. Monday, 500 block Territorial Street, Harrisburg. A caller reported losing a wheel while crossing railroad tracks. The vehicle was towed.
Bad attitude — 6:06 p.m. Monday, 3200 block Santiam Highway, Mill City. An officer stopped a vehicle bearing a fake license plate. Its driver, Roger Rankin, refused to identify himself and was arrested for failure to carry and present license and DUII. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Arrests made — 5:15 p.m. Monday, 400 block Oak Terrace. A caller reported two people in a car with open containers and a baby in the back seat. Terri McMahon, 61, was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and operating a vehicle while using a mobile communications device. Veronica Schmidt, 29, was arrested on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant. The vehicle was towed.