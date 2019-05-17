SWEET HOME POLICE
Drug paraphernalia — 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, 5000 block Poplar Street A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia while his daughter was on a visit with her mother.
ATM problems — 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block Main St. A caller reported that someone had glued an ATM’s cash dispenser.
Truck damaged — At 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that someone hit the back of his truck, causing about $2,500 damage, and then drove off.
Tires slashed — 9 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block Ironwood Street. A caller reported slashed tires on her vehicle. Loss: $400.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scam — 6 p.m. Wednesday, 22000 block of Powerline Road, Harrisburg. A caller reported someone posing as a Portland General Electric employee collecting on past-due power bills.
Upset dad — 8 p.m. Wednesday, 35000 block Richardson Gap Road, Lebanon. A 17-year-old boy reported that his father yelled at him. No crimes were committed.
Firearm problem — About 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, Austin Eugene Evans, 25, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number after reportedly discharging a firearm several times within the Scio city limits. An unarmed juvenile was also taken into custody and cited for criminal conspiracy.
Stuck in snow — About 4:18 a.m. Thursday, a man at Big Lake Road reported his vehicle stuck in snow, but he had called a tow company. He added that he had plenty of food, water and fuel.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Menacing — From Wednesday afternoon. Jacob Earl Busch, 35, of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, providing false information to a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the case was investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Strangulation — From Wednesday afternoon. Bryce Gabriel Katlong, 28, of Mill City, was charged with four counts of strangulation and two counts of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on May 10 and May 11 and the case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Meth-dealing — From Thursday afternoon. Jacob Reginald Bliss, 44, of Sweet Home, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 18, and the case was investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.