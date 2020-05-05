Public Safety Log (May 5)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Theft – 8:36 a.m. Friday – A caller reported a wooden stage was stolen from behind Angry Beaver, 349 SW Fourth St., and last saw a man pushing the stage in a shopping cart a few blocks away. The officer contacted the man, who claimed he thought the stage was garbage because it was next to the garbage at the business. Unable to contact the owner of the business and confirm the stage was property of the business, the officer released the man. The officer returned the stage to the business.

Vehicle damage – 3:57 p.m. Friday, 1200 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard – A woman reported damage to their vehicle, a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla, between Tuesday and Friday last week. The front passenger side window was shattered and a black cross-body purse with her debit/credit card and driver’s license was stolen from the front seat.

Bicycle theft – 3:30 p.m. Saturday – An officer was flagged down at Safeway, 450 S.W. Third St., by someone who claimed they saw a woman nearby steal a bicycle. The person also showed a picture of the woman with the bicycle. The officer determined the woman stole the bicycle and began to disassemble it. Sabrina Fallin, 39, was cited for third-degree theft and released.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT