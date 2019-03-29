ALBANY FIRE DEPARTMENT
RV fire — 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, 3285 Salem Ave. NE, Albany. Albany firefighters responded to an RV fire at Parkview Estates. The blaze was extinguished in 10 minutes but the RV, which was valued at $3,000, was a total loss. No one was home when firefighters arrived. As of late Thursday, the department had not been able to make contact with the vehicle’s owner. There is believed to be no insurance on the vehicle. The cause of the fire was not known. The Lebanon Fire District is investigating the incident.
ALBANY POLICE
Theft — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 3600 block Pacific Boulevard. A man reported the theft of a pressure washer and tools, valued at $500, from a storage unit.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Welfare check — 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. An officer was called to Corvallis Fire Station 1 for a report of a shoeless woman who needed help. She said she had hitchhiked in from Newport and someone had taken her shoes. After wandering Corvallis for five hours not knowing where to go, she went to the Room at the Inn women's shelter, where she was able to get a bus ticket to Boise, Idaho, departing Thursday. However, she didn’t know where to go until then. Firefighters acquired shoes for the woman and the responding officer took her back to the shelter so she could stay there for the night.
Fraternity break-in — 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block Northwest 23rd Street. Officers were dispatched to the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity for a report of someone possibly staying in the building, which was supposed to be vacant. Officers found a man camped out on the fraternity’s patio and a makeshift ladder to a nearby open window. Officers searched the building but did not find anyone, but concluded someone had been sleeping in the fraternity.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Domestic assault — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 39000 block Griggs Drive, Lebanon. Deputies are investigating a domestic assault case in which a man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and she suffered several broken bones. Deputies are searching for the man.
Stolen necklace — 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block Porter Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a necklace valued at $99.
Stolen vehicle — 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Fisher Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that she'd hired a man from Portland to work at her house. The two did not see eye-to-eye and the man allegedly stole her 2005 Toyota Camry. The case is under investigation.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Felony assault — Jordon Anthony Dean, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
Elude — Daniel Van Eugene Hall of Salem was charged with felony attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangering, reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 1, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. Hall appeared from the Polk County Jail, where he is being held on charges including felon in possession of a firearm.
Domestic violence — Tyler James Montgomery, 20, of Albany, was charged with two counts of strangulation and two counts of fourth-degree assault. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.