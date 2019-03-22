LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes — From Thursday afternoon. David Wayne Swanson, 34, of Haines, was charged with two counts of second-degree sex abuse, two counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of third-degree rape. The crimes occurred between April and January and the victim was younger than 16, according to the charging document.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Failed theft — 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, 33000 block Bond Road, Albany. A caller reported an unsuccessful attempt to steal ATVs.
Backyard burn — 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of SE Kingwood Ave., Mill City. A deputy was called to an unattended backyard burn, where flames were reportedly about 5 feet tall and no garden hoses were handy. Mill City Fire Department extinguished the fire.