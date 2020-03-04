Public Safety Log (March 4)

LEBANON POLICE
Missing jewelry — About 1:55 a.m. Friday, a caller on 8th Ave. reported that someone stole a diamond bracelet, ring and earrings.
Counterfeit money — About 1:51 p.m. Friday, a caller on Sherman Street reported that someone passed a $100 counterfeit bill in November and learned it was fake on Feb. 16 when she tried to break the bill at a casino in Las Vegas.
Bank card — About 3:24 p.m. Friday, a caller on Grant Street reported that her former husband had used her bank card to pay for utilities of more than $700.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
You have free articles remaining.
Forest products — About 2:46 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 45000 block of Wiley Creek reported the theft of 18 pounds of Oregon Grape off Cascade Timber Consulting property. James Kragness, 66, was cited for theft, criminal mischief and trespass.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Identity theft — 9:05 a.m. Thursday, 600 block Southeast Corliss Avenue, Corvallis. A man reported someone had opened accounts in his name at two banks and he needed a case number so the banks would help him close the accounts. The man said he had not lost any money so far.
Identity theft — 6:05 p.m. Thursday, 27000 block Forest Springs Lane, Corvallis. A man reported he had been notified of two purchases he did not make, a $1,000 cellphone ordered from Google and a $1,600 laptop ordered from Amazon. The man said he had been in touch with both companies as well as his bank. He said he had not lost any money.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Meth dealing — From Tuesday afternoon. Joe Luis Duran, 56, of Albany, was charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of first-degree child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor. The crimes allegedly occurred between October and Feb. 5 and the Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.