Public Safety Log (March 4)

LEBANON POLICE

Missing jewelry — About 1:55 a.m. Friday, a caller on 8th Ave. reported that someone stole a diamond bracelet, ring and earrings.

Counterfeit money — About 1:51 p.m. Friday, a caller on Sherman Street reported that someone passed a $100 counterfeit bill in November and learned it was fake on Feb. 16 when she tried to break the bill at a casino in Las Vegas.

Bank card — About 3:24 p.m. Friday, a caller on Grant Street reported that her former husband had used her bank card to pay for utilities of more than $700.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forest products — About 2:46 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 45000 block of Wiley Creek reported the theft of 18 pounds of Oregon Grape off Cascade Timber Consulting property. James Kragness, 66, was cited for theft, criminal mischief and trespass.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Identity theft — 9:05 a.m. Thursday, 600 block Southeast Corliss Avenue, Corvallis. A man reported someone had opened accounts in his name at two banks and he needed a case number so the banks would help him close the accounts. The man said he had not lost any money so far.