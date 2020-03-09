Public Safety Log (March 9)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Trespass — 8:16 a.m. Friday, 44000 Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported a vehicle stuck in mud with half of the vehicle in water. A tow truck removed the vehicle. Tracy Backman, 53, was cited for second-degree criminal trespass.

Damaged vehicles — 8:33 a.m. Friday, 3500 block Steelhead Run Drive, Albany. A caller reported one AT&T vehicle break-in and an attempted break-in into another. Nothing was taken, but damage was estimated at $800.

Stolen pistol — 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, Albany. A Glock pistol with night sights, valued at approximately $500, was stolen from the Thor Armory table at a gun show. The pistol, like other firearms, was on display on top of its hard case. When an employee turned his back for a moment, the firearm was taken. The hard case, magazine and other accessories were left behind.