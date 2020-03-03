Public Safety Log (March 3)

Sheltered, Part 2 — 4:30 a.m. Saturday, 360 NW Fifth St. An officer was dispatched to Riva’s Taco Shop for reports of a man who had defecated on the sidewalk and was trying to break a window with a large stick. The officer contacted a 38-year-old man who appeared to be having mental health issues. The man said he was angry because he was cold and wanted shoes and a warm place to stay. The man was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and was taken to the men’s shelter.

Impersonating an officer — 12:05 p.m. Friday, 180 NW Fifth St. An officer received a phone call from a man in North Carolina who said he had received a voicemail from someone claiming to be the officer and saying, “We need to clear a few things up.” The officer told the man he had made no such call and advised him not to give the caller anything he asked for. The officer checked the phone number with an online database and determined the call had originated in Pendleton.

Art theft — 5:25 p.m. Saturday, 500 block Southeast Park Avenue. A resident reported someone had stolen a sculpture from her fenced backyard sometime in the past week. The missing artwork was described as an S-shaped metal sculpture, 5 feet tall, 6 inches thick at the base, supported by an 8-inch metal rod, and weighing between 75 and 100 pounds.