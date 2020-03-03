Public Safety Log (March 3)

ALBANY POLICE
Drug tampering — About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with tampering with drug records after allegedly trying to use a fake prescription to obtain drugs.
Concealed weapon — About 11:31 p.m. Sunday, Tiffany Bates, 19, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon — a spring-loaded knife — in the 1300 block of Pacific Boulevard. Police reports also noted she had a meth pipe, used syringes and tin foil in her purse.
Weapons charge — About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Kenny Clark, 46, was charged with possession of a restricted weapon —a spring-assisted knife — in the 2500 block of Santiam Highway.
Weapons charge — About 2:10 a.m. Monday, Raymond Etzel, 50, was charged with possession of a knife in the 1500 block of Calapooia.
CORVALLIS POLICE
You have free articles remaining.
Sheltered, Part 1 — 11:47 p.m. Friday, 1300 block Southwest Maple Tree Court. An officer responding to reports of a man blocking the roadway arrested Kenneth Stalford, 30, on a Linn County warrant for failure to appear. The officer transported Stalford to the Linn County Jail, but the jail declined to take him without a medical clearance. The officer took Stalford to Samaritan Albany General Hospital, which cleared him to be taken to jail, but the jail again declined to accept him because the hospital had measured his blood alcohol content at 0.40%. The officer brought Stalford back to Corvallis and released him to the men’s shelter because he was unable to care for himself.
Sheltered, Part 2 — 4:30 a.m. Saturday, 360 NW Fifth St. An officer was dispatched to Riva’s Taco Shop for reports of a man who had defecated on the sidewalk and was trying to break a window with a large stick. The officer contacted a 38-year-old man who appeared to be having mental health issues. The man said he was angry because he was cold and wanted shoes and a warm place to stay. The man was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and was taken to the men’s shelter.
Impersonating an officer — 12:05 p.m. Friday, 180 NW Fifth St. An officer received a phone call from a man in North Carolina who said he had received a voicemail from someone claiming to be the officer and saying, “We need to clear a few things up.” The officer told the man he had made no such call and advised him not to give the caller anything he asked for. The officer checked the phone number with an online database and determined the call had originated in Pendleton.
Art theft — 5:25 p.m. Saturday, 500 block Southeast Park Avenue. A resident reported someone had stolen a sculpture from her fenced backyard sometime in the past week. The missing artwork was described as an S-shaped metal sculpture, 5 feet tall, 6 inches thick at the base, supported by an 8-inch metal rod, and weighing between 75 and 100 pounds.
Sheltered, Part 3 — 9:08 p.m. Saturday, 900 block Northwest Hayes Avenue. An officer was dispatched for a report of an intoxicated man in an apartment hallway. Jose Hernandez Santiago, no age listed, was cited on a warrant for failure to appear in Albany Municipal Court on a first-degree trespassing charge and was transported to the men’s shelter.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft by deception — 3:45 p.m. Thursday, 23200 block Decker Road, Philomath. A man reported he had received an email from Amazon regarding a $3,500 order he had not made. When the man called the customer support number listed in the email, he was told his account had been hacked and he needed to purchase two $200 gift cards from eBay to fix the problem. The man purchased the cards and provided the redemption code numbers to the person he spoke to on the phone, but then decided he might have been scammed. He was advised that no reputable business would ask for gift cards as payment and was given information on how to identify scams.