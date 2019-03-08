CORVALLIS POLICE
Tampering with ATM – 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, 148 NW 25th Street. An Oregon State Credit Union employee reported that an ATM appeared to have been tampered with overnight, causing its card reader to not work. A maintenance person found a metal shaving in the card reader.
Argument – 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block SW B Avenue. An officer responded to a report of a woman stabbing a man during an argument. The responding officer concluded that the man making the report had a small laceration on his pinkie finger that did not appear to be from a knife and did not bring charges against either party. The pair separated, according to the officer’s report, after arguing in front of him for a few minutes.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing stove — 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, 29000 block Highway 99E, Shedd. A caller reported that a stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen stove valued at about $600 was taken from a residence. There also was about $1,000 damage to the kitchen floor.
Overloaded truck — 8 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block E. Grant St., Lebanon. A commercial dump truck was stopped and found to be 8,120 pounds over the allowed weight. The company was cited.
Parrot abuse? — 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, 41000 block of Upper Calapooia Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported that parrots were not being cared for. A deputy spoke with their owner and found them to be in good condition.
Phone scam — 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block Golden Leaf Court, Lyons. A caller reported being a victim of a phone scam amounting to $950.