LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Jewelry found — 9:14 a.m. Thursday, 33000 block Highway 34, near Albany. A reported finding a bag of jewelry in a restroom. It was seized as found property.
Fraud — 11:09 a.m. Thursday, 39000 block Baptist Church Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported someone had taken her credit card and made $7,000 in purchases in the Gresham and Portland areas.
Stolen bike — 4:18 p.m. Thursday, 400 block N. 9th St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of a Novara touring bicycle worth $500 from a residence sometime between Tuesday and Thursday.
Shattered windshield — 6:28 p.m. Thursday, 40000 block Stayton Scio Loop, Scio. A caller reported that a piece of house siding blew off a work truck and shattered the caller’s vehicle’s windshield. The work truck left the scene.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Domestic assault — 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 Fir St. A caller reported that a boy pushed his mother down, causing her to strike her head on the ground. She was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A report of fourth-degree domestic assault was taken and reported to CARDV, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.
Debit card theft — 8:38 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block Main St. A caller reported that someone stole her wallet while she was at Foster Reservoir and later used her debit card.