LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing wallets — 7:22 a.m. Thursday, 4000 block Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported the theft of two wallets from his parked vehicle at Sunnyside Park.
Illegal burn — 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 300 block SW Kingwood Ave., Mill City. A deputy assisted the Mill City Fire Department with an illegal burn.
Forgery — 2:08 p.m. Thursday, 27000 block Riggs Hill Road, Foster. A caller Road reported an attempt to defraud a Wells Fargo account of $1,000.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Child porn — From Friday afternoon. Kerry Lee Rogers, 62, of Albany, was charged with first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. The crime allegedly occurred on Dec. 29, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.