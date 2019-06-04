ALBANY POLICE
Funny money — About 9:54 a.m. Friday, a caller at the Chevron station at 655 North Albany Road reported that someone passed a counterfeit $50 bill.
Stolen vehicle — About 5:19 p.m. Saturday, it was reported that while a 94-year-old man was in a care facility, someone stole a 1990 Toyota Camry from his home.
Restricted weapon — Friday, Brenda Holland, 49, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 2000 block of Santiam Highway. She was taken to the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — About 9:09 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 36000 block of Victory Drive reported that about $5,000 worth of purses, clothing, accessories and crafting supplies were taken after someone broke into a garage. Entry to home was also attempted. Homeowners and children were sleeping when the incident occurred.
Missing tools — about 6:13 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 35000 block of Oakview Drive reported someone entered a shop and stole numerous tools.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Missing rental car — At 8:55 a.m. Friday an employee of the Avis car rental service at 1885 NW Ninth St. reported that a rental car had not been returned. A silver 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, Nevada license number 750D74, was rented on May 1 and was supposed to be returned on May 3. Attempts to contact the woman who rented the minivan were not successful. The van was entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
Criminal mischief — At 11:48 p.m. Friday an officer was dispatched to the Subway sandwich shop at 2497 NW Monroe Ave., where a person described as a white man in his early 20s had reportedly kicked the front door, shattering the glass and causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. No suspect was identified.
Found gun — On Sunday an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Southwest Adams Avenue, where a pistol was lying unattended on a sidewalk. The pistol was determined to be an airsoft gun. The owner could not be located, so it was taken into evidence.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
DUII, assault – Jesse Anderson Cox, 28, of Scio, was charged with second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest. The crimes stem from a crash on Nov. 20, and the Oregon State Police investigated the case.
Fred Meyer theft – Jenifer Joleen Hanna, 41, and Owen Wayne Winters, 44, both of Albany, were each charged with first-degree theft. The theft allegedly occurred at the Albany Fred Meyer on Friday. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Domestic assault – David Kaleikaumaka Helenihi, 37, of Albany, was charged with strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault and harassment. The bulk of the crimes were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Elude, failure to register – Jeremy Lee Robinette, 43, of Albany, was charged, in two separate cases, with failure to report as a sex offender and failure to appear in the first-degree. He also was charged in a third case with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot) and reckless driving. The elude case allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.