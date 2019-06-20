ALBANY POLICE
Hindering prosecution — Officers responded Tuesday to a call in the 2000 block of Jefferson St., where Brian Brown was reportedly yelling at children in the neighborhood. As officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants and failure to register as a sex offender, his wife, Tricia Brown, 50, reportedly attempted to interfere with his arrest and was charged with hindering prosecution. Brian Brown was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Restricted weapon — David Neal, 48, was charged Tuesday with carrying a restricted weapon in the 2000 block of 14th Ave.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
High and dry — Around 3 p.m. on June 12, a deputy was dispatched to the 27100 block of McFarland Road near Highway 99W in Monroe, where someone had left a boat on a trailer. After attempting to contact the registered owner of the 1983 Beachcraft, the deputy declared the boat abandoned and tagged it for towing.
Credit card fraud — On June 18, a 50-year-old Blodgett resident reported that he received two bills from Verizon Wireless in April totaling just under $5,000 for purchases he did not make. He said a Verizon employee had advised him to report the matter to the Sheriff’s Office.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Disorderly conduct — 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Highway 34 and Denny School Road, near Lebanon. Willa Harris, 48, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct after reportedly jumping in front of traffic multiple times. She was transported to the Linn County Jail.
Missing phone — 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Waterloo County Park, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of an iPhone X valued at $1,000 from a campsite.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Failure to report — Brian Anthony Brown, 51, of Albany, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender.
Unlawful use of a weapon — Michael Dashawn Ferebee, 39, of Sweet Home, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the weapon was a knife, according to court paperwork. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Theft — Jesse Allen Hodge, 28, of Eugene, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 11, and the victim was the Albany Walmart. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Assaulting an officer — Curtis Wayne Schultz, 45, of Stayton, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, with the trespass happening at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. APD investigated the case.