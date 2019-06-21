LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Felon in possession — 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, 28000 block Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Theodore Shinall was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. The arrest came after he was involved in a minor vehicle accident.
Bank fraud — 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 32000 block Wildrose Drive, Tangent. A caller reported having received a call from someone purportedly representing his credit union. He provided personal information when asked. Later, transactions of $1,001 and $999 were made on the caller's account.
Good Samaritans — 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, 28000 block Cartney Park Drive, Monroe. Harrisburg Fire District staffers rescued a dog stranded on a riverbank.
Missing items — 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, 45000 block Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported that someone entered his parked truck at Green Peter Dam and took credit cards, debit cards, his driver’s license and Social Security card, plus cash and some medications. His debit card was also used.
Throwing weights — 4:32 a.m. Thursday, 30000 block Merry Lane, Lebanon. A caller reported that her son threw two dumbbells at and broke two bedroom windows. Although she didn't want to pursue criminal charges, her son had three outstanding warrants. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Burglary, assault — James Theodore Michael, 34, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated harassment, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, with the burglary and criminal mischief occurring in the 38900 block of Highway 226. According to the charging document, Michael propelled a bodily fluid at a Linn County deputy. The victim listed for the assault charge is a female.
Vehicle theft — Tyson Derek Boren, 35, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly took place on April 17, and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Meth dealing — Tina Marie Jakeman, 50, of Albany, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and delivery and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. According to an LPD news release, Jakeman was arrested after a search warrant was served near the intersection of Academy Street and Tangent Street. Three ounces of methamphetamine were seized, the news release states.
Meth dealing — Jalen Jahsi Warren, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the LPD investigated the case. According to a news release, James William Daniel, 63, also was taken into custody on similar charges in connection to Warren’s case. Both were arrested after a search warrant was served in the 700 block of W Vine Street by the Linn County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team.