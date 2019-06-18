LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen items — 3:40 p.m. Monday, Thistle Creek boat ramp, Green Peter Reservoir, near Sweet Home. Fishing equipment was reported stolen from a locked pickup truck. The loss was estimated at $800.
Lost and found — 10:30 p.m. Monday, 35600 block Ebenger St., Albany. A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Reportedly, it was a father and son searching for the son’s friend’s house. The deputy found the address and led the pair to it.
ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault — Bart Justin Hutchinson, 41, was arrested and charged Monday with third-degree assault on Main Street SE.
Theft — Wendell Shawn Stephens, 51, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree theft on Earl Ave. NE.
Trespass — Brian Allen Higgs, 41, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree criminal trespass on Geary Street SE in Albany.