ALBANY POLICE
Arson — 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block Periwinkle Circle. A caller reported that several individuals passing his property tossed burning materials into his backyard and fled. The homeowner extinguished the fire with a garden hose.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Felon in possession — 8 a.m. May 29, SW 53rd Street and West Hills Road. Deputies arrested Anthony James Overholser, 33, of Corvallis, for an outstanding warrant and charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
Car theft — 9:28 p.m. June 1, 899 SE Bridgeway Ave. and Bethel St. A deputy reportedly located a vehicle reported stolen in Albany and arrested its driver, Joseph Gomez, 39, of Corvallis, for a charge of unlawful use of a vehicle.
Suspicious circumstances — 3 p.m. June 2, 25000 block Orchard Tract Road, Monroe. A woman reported to deputies she believed her electronics had been hacked and claimed she could hear the hackers talking and typing on computers in her attic. The deputy told the woman how to buy protection software and encouraged her to talk to her doctor about what she was experiencing.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing purse — 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, 44000 block Quartzville Road. A caller reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle. Her debit card has since been used at a local business.
Counterfeit money — 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. A caller reported that a man entered an office to make a compensatory service fee payment. He used a counterfeit $20 bill. The man was arrested and an investigation is underway.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Criminal mischief — Mitchell Scott Barr of Albany was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Theft, computer crime — Joseph Lis, 54, of Albany, was charged with two counts of computer crime, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count each of second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and Tuesday and the APD investigated the case.
Meth-dealing — Errin Marie Montoya, 39, of Sweet Home, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the APD investigated the case.