ALBANY POLICE
Reckless burning — About 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Michael Gosnell, 38, was charged with reckless burning in the 1000 block of Jackson Street after several persons were found camping on property near railroad property.
Resisting arrest — About 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Adam Pendley, 37, was charged with resisting arrest and assault after being told to leave an area in the 1000 block of Jackson Street earlier in the day.
DUII — About 12:19 a.m. Sunday, Erick Garcia-Linares, 27, was charged with DUII and reckless endangering in the 2600 block of Pacific Boulevard.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Damaged shed — About 9:13 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 40000 block of Highway 228 reported that someone had damaged a shed at the Old Holley Church. Extra patrols were requested.
Missing electronics — About 3:04 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 2700 block of Cascade Drive reported the theft of a stereo and police scanner valued at $200.
Attempted theft — About 5 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 37000 block of River Road reported that someone attempted to steal a vehicle and caused $200 damage to the ignition.
Campfire issue — About 10:31 p.m. Sunday, a deputy found five adults around a campfire near the second bridge on Quartzville Road. Fire was extinguished and people left the area.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Neighborly dispute — About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 3000 block of Main Street reported her neighbor was throwing glass at her while she was watering plants. Neighbor said he was throwing the other person’s property back onto her side of the fence. Parties were counseled.
Missing trees — About 11 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 3000 block of Long Street reported that someone had cut down trees in the yard of his rental property.
Cellphone issue — About noon Tuesday, a caller at Sankey Park reported someone stole her son’s cellphone and pocket knife.
Theft — About 12:26 Thursday, a caller in the 200 block of Main Street reported he was selling a cellphone and the other party gave him fake money and ran off with the phone.
Trailer damaged — About 7:13 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1000 block of Long Street reported that someone tried to enter a supply trailer parked behind the fire station. Nothing was taken, but damage to the trailer was estimated at about $1,000.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Forgery, burglary – Bradley John Becker, 32, of Sweet Home, was charged with first-degree forgery. The crime allegedly occurred on April 8 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. In a separate case, Becker was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and were investigated by the Sheriff's Office.
Harassment – Aric Cavel Simmons, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 13 and the investigating agency was the Lebanon Police Department.
Attempt to elude – Shannon Lloyd Yardley, 21, of Stayton, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle). The crime allegedly occurred on Friday and the investigating agency was the Linn County Sheriff's Office. In a separate case, Yardley was charged with probation violation.