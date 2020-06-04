Public Safety Log (June 4)

ALBANY POLICE

Assault — 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Grant Brannaman, 35, was charged with fourth-degree assault and released after allegedly striking a woman in the face in downtown Albany. According to a police report, the woman was in her vehicle headed to a business on First Avenue and did not see Brannaman who was in a crosswalk. She did not strike him, stopped and rolled down the vehicle’s driver’s window to apologize. Brannaman reportedly cursed at her and struck her in the face. Brannaman left the scene, but was later seen by the woman, who notified police. A video from a nearby business showed Brannaman had room in the crosswalk.