ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — Sometime between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, a mountain bike was taken from a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. Value was $150.
Missing cans — About 3:47 p.m. Sunday, a caller on Queen Avenue reported that a man took two bags of cans off the porch of his home. When the homeowner confronted him, the alleged bag thief pulled a knife and yelled, “Let me go, or I will cut you.” He then jumped on a bicycle and rode away.
Domestic assault — From Friday. Lara Jane Louise Bryant, 28, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault after allegedly shoving a housemate, causing the woman to fall out of a chair and strike her head on concrete. Bryant was lodged at the Linn County Jail and was arraigned on Monday.
DUII — Roni Rachel Almberg, 49, was charged with DUII above .20 blood alcohol content, reckless endangering and fourth-degree assault after causing a multi-car accident in the 1400 block of Clay Street. Almberg was the driver of a vehicle that struck a fire hydrant. One person was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — About 7:29 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 900 block of South Ninth Street, Harrisburg, reported that multiple mailboxes were opened and mail strewn around the street. Deputies collected the mail and delivered it to owners.
Burglary — About 1:07 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 900 block of Greenway Drive, Harrisburg, reported that someone stole a laptop computer and PlayStation 4 valued at $600.
Illegal camp — About 3:13 p.m. Sunday, a deputy on patrol in the Cascadia area reported finding an illegal camp and fire. Because the campers had been drinking alcohol, they were allowed to spend the night and the fire was put out.
Potential suicide — About 6:46 p.m. Sunday, a deputy placed a woman in a police officer hold situation after finding her standing outside the railing on the Pleasant Valley Bridge at Sweet Home, with a rope tied to the bridge and a noose, which was not around her neck. The deputy grabbed the woman and brought her back over the railing.
Luring — About 7 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 41000 block of Ridge Drive, Scio, reported that a female in a gray pickup attempted to lure a minor child into the vehicle. The child was not harmed.
Illegal campfire — About 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a deputy found a small campfire in the 48000 block of Quartzville Road. No one was around.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Heroin felony — About 9:24 p.m. Thursday, Austin Jones, 23, was charged with DUII and felony heroin possession; Lebanon warrant for probation violation second-degree burglary and third-degree theft and Sweet Home warrant for failure to appear third-degree criminal mischief. Jones was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Missing tools — About 10:55 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 800 block of 14th Ave. reported that someone took $800 worth of tools and a firearm valued at $500 from his property.
Stolen generator — About 5:46 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1800 block of Tamarack reported that sometime in the last three weeks someone took a generator and bicycle valued at $1,700.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary, assault — Roger Willis Fisk, 35, was charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of felony fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.