LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Theft — 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, American Drive, Halsey. A winch, battery and wiring was reportedly removed from a utility trailer parked behind the Halsey Market.
Non-injury crash — 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, 27200 block Peoria Road, Halsey. A farm tractor and Jeep Cherokee collided. No injuries reported.
Accident — 2:28 a.m. Thursday, 35200 block Meridian Road, Lebanon. A vehicle went into a ditch after another unidentified vehicle drove into their lane.
SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT
Building materials — 2:47 p.m. Monday, 605 Elm St. Two juveniles were reported messing with building materials at the playground. They were counseled and materials were returned to their proper location.
Illegal camping — 6:47 p.m. Monday, 2230 Main St. A report was received of a male entering the property and sitting on the ground. An officer found a male and female about to set up camp. They were counseled and told to move on.
Animal abuse — 7:51 p.m. Monday, Airport Road and 49th Avenue. A caller reported that a man threw a dog in a ditch, attempted to hang it by its leash and then started beating it. An officer responded and checked the area, but did not find the man or dog.