ALBANY POLICE
Felon in possession — 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 110 10th Ave. SW. Joshua Michael Keller, 36, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and being in possession of burglary tools.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen nail gun — 12:21 p.m. Thursday, 200 block Scravel Hill Road SE, near Albany. A caller reported the theft of a DeWalt nail gun valued at $289 from his home’s back porch.
Egg-cited — 4:25 p.m. Thursday, 33000 block Kauffman Road, Lebanon. A caller reported that her neighbors’ chicken keep nesting in her horse’s hay and causing damage. She was advised about animal laws and how to proceed.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing mower — 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block 37th Circle. A caller reported that her $300 lawnmower was missing.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Brock David Daniel McBride, 19, of Albany was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape, coercion and luring a minor. He was held on $100,000 security.