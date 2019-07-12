LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Damaged vehicle — 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block Jackson St. SE, Albany. A caller reported that someone caused an estimated $1,800 in damage to his vehicle while his car was parked in the employees' section of the Union 76 gas station.
Stolen watercraft — 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 5600 block Blowout Road, Idanha. A caller reported the theft of two jet skis and three kayaks from a trailer at the South Shore Campground. Estimated loss: $3,000.
Oops! — 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, 43000 block North River Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported that a truck and trailer with watercraft slid into the river at the boat ramp. A tow company removed it.
Stolen trailer — 1 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 block Santiam Highway, Mill City. A caller reported the theft of an ATV trailer (value: $500) from a barn.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — 11:16 a.m. Monday, 1400 block Meadowlark Lane. A caller reported the theft of more than $1,000 in various items from his home.
Gas spill — 12:23 p.m. Monday, 1500 block Main Street. A caller reported that a gas tank broke open and spilled gas on the roadway. Public works was advised.
Concealed weapon — 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, 22nd Avenue and Main Street, Christopher Lee Hughlett, 29, was arrested on a failure to appear charge of carrying a concealed weapon, providing false information to a police officer and probation violation for third-degree theft. Transferred to Lebanon Police Department.