LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing marijuana — 1:46 p.m. Monday, 38000 block Densmore Road, Jefferson. A caller reported a theft of 64 hemp plants between 10 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. July 27. Value unknown.
Mail theft — 7:54 p.m. Monday, 33000 block Mount Pleasant Road, Lebanon. A caller reported that two boxes of new children’s clothing ordered online were missing from a mailbox.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Trespass — 8:41 p.m. Monday, 1500 block Main Street. A caller reported that a man stole several packages of meat from a store. The items were found and returned, but the suspect could not be located.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
DUII, assault plea — From Monday afternoon. Jared Wayne Jones of Newberg pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. He was scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 9. The charges stem from a DUII crash near Harrisburg on the night of Dec. 26. Jones struck two teens. One of the teens’ cars had broken down and was partially in the road, and friends had arrived to help the youth jump start his car, according to initial accounts from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Charges of reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
Assaulting a public safety officer — From Tuesday afternoon. Jerica Ann Jegglie, 24, of Albany, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday. In a second case, Jegglie was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – schedule II. Those crimes allegedly occurred on June 10. In a third case, Jegglie was charged with interfering with a peace officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear on a criminal citation. Those crimes allegedly occurred on July 1. In a fourth case, Jegglie was charged with resisting arrest. Those crimes allegedly occurred on July 12. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in all four cases.
Shoplift robbery — From Tuesday afternoon. Crystal Anne Miano, 34, of Albany, was charged with third-degree theft and third-degree robbery. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the theft charge involved beer taken from a 7-11. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.