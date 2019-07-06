ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Hit and run — 1:42 p.m. Thursday, Airport Road SE. A red Chevy vehicle hit another vehicle and fled the scene. Airbags were deployed in the accident, but no injuries were reported. Police are attempting to identify the red vehicle's owner.
Hit and run — 3:29 p.m. Thursday, 200 Airport Road SE. A man reported that a truck backed into his vehicle while he was inside Taco Bell. The license plate information did not match the vehicle's description. The case is still under investigation.
CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft — 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, 687 SW 15th St. An officer took a report that a Mr. Nice Guy employee was stealing from the store by applying massive discounts on marijuana sales and then pocketing the change. The owners reportedly did not want the employee charged.
Fraud — 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, 4000 block NW Morgan Place. A man reported he’d gotten a notice from his bank that his account's email address was changed and contacted the bank to report he had not changed the address. He discovered his account had authorized a $20,000 wire transfer to an unknown person and was able to cancel it before it went through.
Assaulting a public safety officer — 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 450 SW Third St. Safeway employees called police to ask that a yelling and cursing woman be removed from the premises. The officer reportedly witnessed the woman, Diana Leigh Roberts, 37, of Corvallis, try to leave with a cart full of groceries without paying. Roberts reportedly punched an officer who tried to stop her. The officer then tackled and restrained her until other officers arrived. Roberts was charged with third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and assaulting a public safety officer.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — 8:12 a.m. Thursday, 4700 block NE Terri Lane, Albany. Deputies responded to a dispute between neighbors regarding a burning notebook thrown over a fence by a child, causing the grass to burn. All parties were advised not to contact each other in the future.
Fireworks — 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 36100 block Paradise Lane SE, Albany. Illegal fireworks were reported. The responsible parties were given a warning.
Wandering cows — 7:39 p.m. Thursday, 39800 block Mountain Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported finding cattle on his property. Their owner was notified, and the cattle was scheduled to be back home Friday.
Shots heard — 8:33 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block Stayton Scio Loop, Scio. Deputies responding to a firearms complaint found a group of people shooting off a firearm to celebrate the Fourth of July. They were counseled on safe shooting practices and given a warning.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Burglary — Anthony Lee Marker, 28, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on March 15 in the 33200 block of the Santiam Highway in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. Marker was charged in a separate case with second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of failure to appear. He also was arraigned on two probation violation cases.
Domestic violence — Miranda Lindsey Sheldon, 29, of Albany, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentenced in the case. Sheldon also was arraigned on a probation violation case.