LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Junk cars — 8:50 p.m. Thursday, 4400 block of Santiam Highway. A caller reported the theft of three junked cars.
Stolen goods — At about 12:16 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a vehicle break-in. About $1,000 in various merchandise was taken.
Missing cellphones — At about 6 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported the theft of her cellphones from the riverbank as she played in the river.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Animal abuse — 9:42 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Fourth Avenue. A caller reported that someone had dumped kerosene on her cat.
Dispute among neighbors — 10:16 a.m. Thursday, 4200 block of Long Street. A caller reported that a neighbor yelled curse words through a megaphone at him and his wife, then sprayed water over the fence. An officer counseled the individual, who said he would be moving. Another report was made at 3 p.m., and a woman was warned that she'd be cited if actions continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.