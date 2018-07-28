Subscribe for 17¢ / day

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Junk cars — 8:50 p.m. Thursday, 4400 block of Santiam Highway. A caller reported the theft of three junked cars.

Stolen goods — At about 12:16 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a vehicle break-in. About $1,000 in various merchandise was taken.

Missing cellphones — At about 6 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported the theft of her cellphones from the riverbank as she played in the river.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Animal abuse — 9:42 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Fourth Avenue. A caller reported that someone had dumped kerosene on her cat.

Dispute among neighbors — 10:16 a.m. Thursday, 4200 block of Long Street. A caller reported that a neighbor yelled curse words through a megaphone at him and his wife, then sprayed water over the fence. An officer counseled the individual, who said he would be moving. Another report was made at 3 p.m., and a woman was warned that she'd be cited if actions continued.

