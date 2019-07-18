LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, 44000 block Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported that someone entered a vehicle overnight and took multiple tools.
Camp host threatened — At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a camp host at Big Lake Road reported that campers were threatening him. Deputies stood by while campers packed and left. The camp host did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
Fraud — 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block Seven Mile Lane, Albany. A caller reported that someone opened a fraudulent Verizon phone account in the caller’s name.
Felony elude — At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Martin Lindsey, 50, of Bend, was arrested and charged with felony eluding and felony parole violation. He was also charged with driving while suspended and driving uninsured. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Matthew Thomas Schuler, 37, of Lebanon, had his probation revoked and was sentenced to 15 days in jail after violating the terms of his release by accessing the internet and consuming alcohol. He was originally arrested in 2015 on charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse after images of underage girls were found in his possession. Schuler argued Wednesday that his parole officer was aware he had accessed the internet for basic tasks such as doing his taxes but he had not created any social media accounts or visited any adult sites. His probation was not extended.