LEBANON FIRE

Suspicious fires — Lebanon firefighters responded to calls Wednesday about fires in a trash can on East Grant and South Main streets at 3:23 a.m. and in a dumpster in the 900 block of Second Street at 12:32 p.m.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen purse — 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, 38000 block of Densmore Road, Jefferson. A caller reported that someone had stolen her purse from her vehicle and used her credit and debit cards fraudulently.

Egg tossers — 10 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of South Ninth Street, Harrisburg. A caller reported eggs tossed from a moving black four-door Honda. Egg shells were found near the high school.

