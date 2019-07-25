ALBANY POLICE
No license — Frederick Henry Muller, 56, was charged with driving with a suspended license and no insurance about 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Del Rio. Muller said he had pulled ahead of his driveway and was starting to back up slowly into the driveway when he struck a 59-year-old woman. She was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital and treated for a fractured rib and bruised clavicle.
Vandalism — About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Puyallup, Washington, man reported that someone keyed his vehicle while parked at the Phoenix Inn. Estimated damage was $1,000.
Third-degree robbery — Scott Kotara, 30, was charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree theft after attempting to take items from WinCo Foods and getting into a scuffle with employees on Wednesday. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — About 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, Thorin Thacker, 45, of Mill City, was charged with criminal mischief and offensive littering within 100 feet of a waterway. He was cited and released.
Assault — About 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Daniel Allen Norris, 37, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Missing stereo — About 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 800 block of Burton Street, Harrisburg, reported his vehicle was entered and a stereo stolen.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon, unless noted
Attempted assault, failure to register sentence — From Monday morning. Don Holt, 59, of Sweet Home, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault and failure to report as a sex offender. He was sentenced to nearly four years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. The crimes occurred on July 4 and the case was investigated by the Albany Police Department. As part of the negotiated settlement, a charge of fourth-degree assault was dismissed, and a charge of second-degree assault was reduced.
Domestic assault — Jerry Dale Hall Jr., 41, of Lebanon was charged with coercion (domestic violence) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
Identity theft — Steven Allen Jones, 29, of Sweet Home, was charged with identity theft, giving false information to a police officer and driving while suspended. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.
Theft — Jose Manuel Ortega, 36, of Salem, was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and LCSO was the investigating agency.