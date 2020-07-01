Public Safety Log (July 1)

ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register — From Friday, 200 block Water Avenue N.W. John Michael Bird, 57, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Assault — Early Monday morning, Brandon Scott Cole, 22, was charged with coercion and assault after officers responded several times beginning Sunday evening to a disturbance at 1310 Washington St. He was charged after allegedly keeping a female adult from leaving the home. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen firearm — 3:28 p.m. Saturday, 7-Eleven, 2405 Main Street. A woman reported that her vehicle was entered between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. and a gun was stolen.
Weapons charge — 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, Steven Ballweber, 31, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon in the 1900 block of Main Street. He was cited and released.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Car prowl — 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 34900 block Marion Lake Road, near Idanha. A car was broken into at the trailhead and $2,000 in camping gear and sporting goods were stolen.
CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII arrest — 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 3800 block of Northwest Boxwood Drive. Samuel Bangs, 18, of Albany, struck a mailbox while driving, causing significant damage to the mailbox and vehicle. Police later found Bangs driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop. He provided a breath sample with a blood-alcohol level of 0.24.
Burglary — Monday, 1800 block of Northwest Arthur Circle. An air compressor was stolen from inside a residence. No suspect information.
Arrest — 9:40 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Northwest 26th Street. Mukhtar Abdulmonem Alkhalifah, 23, was arrested after he struck a friend with his car. According to police, Alkhalifah refused to let the victim out of the car, leading to the victim jumping from the vehicle. Alkhalifah turned around the car and hit the victim with the driver’s side mirror of the vehicle. He was later found and arrested for attempted assault, kidnapping, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglary — 8:48 a.m. Friday, Adair Village sewage plant, 7305 N.E. Arnold Ave. An employee said sometime the previous night that someone had cut two locks, broken a vent and door, and stolen several items.
DUII arrest — 11:45 p.m. Friday, Highway 223 and Maxfield Creek Road. Dustin Adam Hammond, 36, of Coos Bay, was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving after crashing his Dodge pickup.
Warrant arrest — 12:20 a.m. Monday, Southwest Third Street and Twin Oaks Circle, Corvallis. Joshua Edward Gabell, 36, of Albany, a passenger in a traffic stop, was taken into custody on a state parole board warrant for absconding for attempted homicide.
