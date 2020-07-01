Public Safety Log (July 1)

CORVALLIS POLICE

DUII arrest — 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 3800 block of Northwest Boxwood Drive. Samuel Bangs, 18, of Albany, struck a mailbox while driving, causing significant damage to the mailbox and vehicle. Police later found Bangs driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop. He provided a breath sample with a blood-alcohol level of 0.24.

Burglary — Monday, 1800 block of Northwest Arthur Circle. An air compressor was stolen from inside a residence. No suspect information.

Arrest — 9:40 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Northwest 26th Street. Mukhtar Abdulmonem Alkhalifah, 23, was arrested after he struck a friend with his car. According to police, Alkhalifah refused to let the victim out of the car, leading to the victim jumping from the vehicle. Alkhalifah turned around the car and hit the victim with the driver’s side mirror of the vehicle. He was later found and arrested for attempted assault, kidnapping, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglary — 8:48 a.m. Friday, Adair Village sewage plant, 7305 N.E. Arnold Ave. An employee said sometime the previous night that someone had cut two locks, broken a vent and door, and stolen several items.