Public Safety Log (Jan. 23)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block S. 6th St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of $300 in tools from a Jobox in the back of a pickup truck.
Missing equipment — 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block W. 1st St., Halsey. A caller reported that an estimated $60,000 in equipment, including a forklift and accessories for a crane, has gone missing.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen van — 8:20 p.m. Saturday, 600 block S. 19th St., Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to take a report of a van stolen from behind a shop. The vehicle is described as a 2004 Chevrolet work van with Oregon license plate 104EQA.
Slipping and sliding — 6:43 a.m. Friday, 30900 block Bellfountain Road, Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to investigate reports of multiple vehicles in the ditch along Bellfountain Road near milepost 4. The deputy found there had been three separate single-vehicle crashes due to icy conditions. There were no injuries in crashes involving a 2007 Toyota Camry sedan and a 2005 Honda Civic sedan. No information was available on the third vehicle.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Off to jail — At 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, David James Kamarec, 24, was arrested on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant for third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree attempted burglary. He was booked, cited and released, except he was also arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for parole violation. Kamarec was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Burglaries, theft — David Ryan Bakies, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, theft of services and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday or Saturday in the 37300 block of Farris Road in Scio. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Bakies also was charged with probation violation in a separate case.
Meth, heroin dealing — Joshua Dean Hadley, 34, of Keizer, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot). The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Meth dealing — Bradley Marion Pugh, 36, of Sweet Home, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 2. The Oregon State Police investigated the case.
Domestic assault — Chelsea Dawn Slack of Lebanon was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 1 and the LCSO investigated the case.
Assault — Crystal Nicole Villanueva, 32, of Albany, was charged with felony and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the APD was the investigating agency.
From Wednesday afternoon
Elude indictment — Harley David McKee, 29, of Salem, was indicted on charges of felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot). The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 6, 2018, and the LCSO investigated the case.
Heroin dealing — Roy Oscar Ross, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 1 and the Oregon State Police investigated the case. The state has filed a motion to seek an enhanced sentence.