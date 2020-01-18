Public Safety Log (Jan. 18)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Vehicle entered — 7 a.m. Thursday, 300 block Fairview St., Mill City. A caller reported the theft of nearly $1,900 in items, including a firearm, from a vehicle sometime overnight.

Scam? — 5:59 p.m., 3000 block Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg. A caller reported that an elderly man had sent $7,000 in cash to an address in California believing it was for computer technical support. The incident is under investigation.

Failure to elude — At 12:28 a.m. Friday, Scott Andrew Lisk, 38, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving and an active warrant on Pine Street in Lebanon. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Restricted weapon — 1:25 p.m. Thursday, 765 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A deputy arrested Jeremiah Louis Jones, 30, of Philomath, at a tree farm on Southwest 53rd Street in Corvallis on charges of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree trespass.

Multiple warrants — 2:47 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block SW Philomath Boulevard, Corvallis. Deputies went to an illegal campsite by the railroad tracks on the east side of Pioneer Park and located Katie Linn Wamsley, 23, of Corvallis, who had multiple active arrest warrants. Wamsley was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on six warrants issued by courts in Linn and Benton counties for failure to appear on charges including burglary, theft, meth possession and forgery.

