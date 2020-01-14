Public Safety Log (Jan. 14)

ALBANY POLICE

Assaulting a police officer — 11:39 a.m. Sunday, 3500 block Oak St. Officer Morgan Fitzgerald spoke with 35-year-old Michelle Evans, who had reportedly been sleeping in her vehicle illegally. Evans refused to get out of her vehicle and reportedly kicked Fitzgerald several times. Evans was charged with assaulting a police officer and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Burglary — 7 p.m. Sunday, 300 block Cleveland St. Homeowners reportedly found 45-year-old Michelle Day in their house with three bags of their belongings. She fled when someone went to retrieve a firearm. She was then cornered in the neighborhood, and a neighbor called the police. Day was lodged at the Linn County Jail. On Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court, Day, an Albany resident, was charged with first-degree burglary (occupied dwelling), and first-degree theft. In a separate matter, she was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 27 at Calvary Chapel, 510 Fifth Ave. SW. In a third case, Day was charged based on amended district attorney’s information with first-degree theft and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The theft allegedly occurred on Nov. 17.