ALBANY POLICE
Single-vehicle crash — Corey James Poppin, 23, received several citations after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in the 500 block of Lochner Road. Poppin was cited for DUII, reckless driving, driving uninsured, failure to install an ignition device, open container and failure to maintain lane. Poppin was treated at Samaritan Albany General Hospital and released.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block NW Sulphur Springs Road, Corvallis. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found an abandoned 2001 Subaru Impreza. Police reportedly identified the driver as Alexis Cisneros-Villalobos, 20, of Corvallis and located him in a car leaving the area that matched a witness description. Cisneros-Villalobos reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent and was arrested on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, DUII, fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and a probation violation.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 12:40 p.m. Dec. 28, 3000 block NW Swallow Drive. A resident reported a possible burglary at his residence while his family was on vacation after he noticed a bottle of alcohol was missing. An investigating officer reportedly determined a 15-year-old resident used as a house-sitter had taken the bottle. The involved parties did not want to press charges.
Burglary — 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block NW Merrie Drive. A resident reported coming home to find his door kicked in and a $2,000 projector missing.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tires — 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block Old Salem Road, Albany. A caller reported the theft of four tires valued at more than $800.
Vehicles damaged — 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, 46000 block Lyons Mill City Drive, Lyons. A caller reported $7,250 in damage to two vehicles that occurred overnight.
Illegal trash — About 2 p.m. Tuesday, an Avery Family Forest staff member reported that a pickup dumped a load of trash in front of the Weyerhaeuser and Avery gates at the end of Thomas Creek Road. Debris included two love seats, four window-style air conditioners and two vacuum cleaners. There was enough trash to block the roadway.
DUII charges — About 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, David Rhodus, 57, was charged with DUII and reckless driving after crashing his vehicle on Highway 20 near Scravel Hill. He was also cited for driving while suspended, no insurance and open container.