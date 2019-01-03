CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII — 11:41 p.m. Friday, NW Sixth Street and Harrison Boulevard. An officer responding to a report of a vehicle stuck on train tracks reportedly found the vehicle's driver walking away. The officer arrested Sean Patrick Loeffler, 47, for charges of DUII, reckless driving and refusing to take a breath test.
DUII — 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, SW Fourth Street and Madison Avenue. An officer responding to a report of a vehicle that struck a parked car and a pole cited Carl Demetrius Corder, 73, of Albany, for DUII and reckless driving. Demetrius reportedly was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and the officer obtained a blood sample of his blood through a search warrant.
Burglary — 1:31 p.m. Monday, 2600 block NW Taylor Ave. A resident reported that two bikes were stolen from a locked garage.
Burglary — 6:44 p.m. Monday, 2000 block NW Van Buren Ave. A resident reported that sometime in the prior week someone had entered a house by breaking a small window in a door. A variety of electronics and $600 in cash were taken.
Reckless burning — 11:49 p.m. Monday, 1325 NW Ninth St. Officers responded to a warming fire at a transient camp in a field behind the Goodwill that got out of control. Corvallis Fire Department extinguished the fire. The person who is believed to have started it could not be located in the camp.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Livestock killed — 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, 32000 block Old Mill Road, Tangent. A caller reported that three of his chickens were killed, five were injured and one was missing, and that two dogs were loose in his backyard.
Needles found — 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, 43000 block Marks Ridge Drive, Sweet Home. A caller with a group of clean-up volunteers reported finding a large pile of hypodermic needles. Deputies responded with a container and removed the needles.
Broken lock — About 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, between Snow Peak and Upper Neal Creek. A deputy on forest patrol found a lock removed from and a crossbar pin damaged on a Weyerhaeuser gate. The gate was secured and the incident is being investigated for second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
ATV citations — About 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy on patrol stopped two people on four-wheel ATVs after they slid around a corner in the snow in front of him at a high rate of speed. Neither had a current off-road permit. Both were cited and issued written warnings for not having their operator permits.
Speeding — 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, 37000 block KGAL Drive and Santiam Highway, Lebanon. A driver was cited for driving 70 in a 40 mph zone and for driving uninsured.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Drug customer — 3:24 p.m. Monday, near 47th Ave. and Main St. A caller reported a man in a Chrysler 300 who had stopped to inquire about a drug sale.
Happy new year — 8:24 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Main St. Illegal fireworks were seized.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault — From Wednesday afternoon. David Charles Swanson, 53, of Lebanon, was charged based on an indictment for second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Dec. 23, 2017, and the victim was a male. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.