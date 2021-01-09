Public Safety Log (Jan. 9)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Aggravated theft — At 2:51 p.m. Dec. 30, a caller reported $20,000 worth of tools had been stolen from a storage unit in the 500 block of Southwest Wakerobin Avenue in Corvallis.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Hit and run — At 7:39 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported a hit and run in the 600 block of Lasalle Street, Harrisburg. Damage estimated at more than $2,500.

Overloaded — At 12:22 p.m. Thursday, a commercial dump truck was stopped near the 33000 block of Red Bridge Road and Highway 34. The truck was found to be 6,700 pounds overloaded, and the owner was cited.

Burglary — At 3:46 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported that, between Tuesday and Thursday, someone entered a vacant house in the 33000 block of Peoria Road and took a tool chest, drill press and other tools valued at $1,400.

