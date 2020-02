LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Broken window — 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block Old Salem Road. A caller reported that a window on her vehicle was broken out. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Missing couplings — 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, American Drive, Halsey. A caller reported that $850 in trailer hitches had been stolen sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.

LEBANON POLICE

Pills, gun stolen — 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, Wheeler Street. A caller reported that someone took 60 hydrocodone pills and a .22 caliber Winchester pistol loaded with four rounds.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT