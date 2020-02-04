Public Safety Log (Feb. 4)

ALBANY POLICE

Felons with weapons — Several people were charged over the weekend with being felons in possession of restricted weapons. Shawn Horton, 39, was charged with possessing a restricted weapon in the 800 block of Chicago St. on Friday. James Donat, 42, was charged Saturday with possession of meth and possession of a restricted weapon in the 800 block of 13th Ave. Tony Stephenson, 48, was charged Saturday with possession of meth and being in possession of a restricted weapon in the 1400 block of Marion St. Robert Winningham, 54, was charged Saturday with being in possession of a restricted weapon, a switchblade knife, in the 2400 block of Oak St.