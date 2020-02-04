Public Safety Log (Feb. 4)

ALBANY POLICE
Felons with weapons — Several people were charged over the weekend with being felons in possession of restricted weapons. Shawn Horton, 39, was charged with possessing a restricted weapon in the 800 block of Chicago St. on Friday. James Donat, 42, was charged Saturday with possession of meth and possession of a restricted weapon in the 800 block of 13th Ave. Tony Stephenson, 48, was charged Saturday with possession of meth and being in possession of a restricted weapon in the 1400 block of Marion St. Robert Winningham, 54, was charged Saturday with being in possession of a restricted weapon, a switchblade knife, in the 2400 block of Oak St.
Credit card fraud — At around 6:36 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old female reported that someone was using her credit card at local businesses. She said that while en route to Washington State from Eugene recently, she fueled her vehicle in Albany, where she was notified of the charges on her card.
CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Hit and run — 12:14 p.m. Friday, 2700 block Southwest Western Boulevard. A man called to report that his 2009 Mazda 6 was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment building, causing more than $1,200 worth of damage.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Kissing Samaritan — 9:21 p.m. Friday, 1900 block Main St. A female caller reported that when she failed to pay for an item at a local grocery store, a man in line behind her told her not to worry and paid for the item. He then reportedly grabbed her and kissed her on the cheek. The subject, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, got into a pickup and drove away.
BB shot — 10 p.m. Friday, 44th and Main St. A caller reported that someone shot at his vehicle. An investigation is underway.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Strangulation – Donald Terri Mohr Jr. of Albany was charged with strangulation (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
From Monday afternoon
Domestic assault – Carmen Lee Mattarolo, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Sunday and the LPD was the investigating agency.
Witness tampering – Ashton Lane Robertson, 18, of Sweet Home, was charged with tampering with a witness, coercion, strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Long Street and were investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.
Assault – Jonathan Raland Roosa, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault, interference with making a report and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the LPD was the investigating agency.
Vehicle theft – John David Swartz, 44, of Corvallis, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.